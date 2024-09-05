Q&A: Dayton Metro Library's LGBTQIA+ specialist talks trans pride summit, support services

The Dayton Metro Library says LGBTQ pride isn’t just for the 30 days of Pride Month in June, but 365 days a year.

WYSO’s Ryann Beaschler spoke about this with Jordan Ostrum, the library system’s LGBTQIA+ services specialist, about his unique position.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Ostrum: This is a really special position. It's the only position of its kind that I've seen at any library system in the country. I get to connect with community partners, build bridges between the library and community organizations. I get to plan meaningful educational and entertaining programing for the public, and I get to provide internal training for Metro Library staff members.

Folks should definitely save the date for from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. We have a trans history summit that we're calling "We've always been here. A summit on trans lives past, present and future."

We have a nationally renowned keynote speaker Dr. Samantha Rosenthal, who wrote a book called Living Queer History. She's a phenomenal trans historian who both writes well and is this incredibly dynamic public speaker as well. So I'm really excited about that.

And we also have as part of that same event an intergenerational panel of trans youth, trans elders and trans in-betweeners. So that's going to be really exciting.

Finally, we have what I'm calling speaker share outs. So instead of folks having to go round to different tables, folks can just stay in the audience and we're going to have a bunch of exciting community leaders come to the stage and share why their organization is amazing and how they can get involved.

Beaschler: These events are unique, and create a learning experience that brings in the LGBTQ community. I'm wondering what folks can expect from attending and what the environment is like in person?

I love to host programs that are both educational and inspirational and entertaining. The last massive program I did was was DML Pride, and we had a film screening of this amazing movie based on a true story called "Pride."

But also it was more than just a film screening. I was able to secure an exclusive recorded interview with one of the real life people on which the movie is based. And that really made the event special.

I think when folks come to our trans history summit on, again, 10/5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., I think they'll see something really special that's meaningful and connects to the trans experience, but also to the common human experience of seeking, belonging and understanding.

Beaschler: What do you think is the importance of the library offering this kind of celebration and support for the diverse community?

Ostrum: I think it it can't be, overstated. It's so critical. We know that in 2022, more than half of our trans youth in Ohio seriously considered suicide. We know empirically, thanks to the Trevor Project, that the current political moment is having a devastating effect on our trans youth and their mental health.

Now here at the library at Dayton Metro Library, everyone is free to belong, and that extends to LGBTQ folks and trans folks. And we are thrilled to play our part in creating a space where anyone can come and learn and connect and grow and find the information they need, and make connections with other members of their community.

Beaschler: For people interested in celebrating, what do the specifics of year round pride look like and where can they find more information?

Ostrum: I would encourage folks to, register for the Trans History Summit. You can also find all sorts of information, including how to register. And all of our other events by going to Dayton Metro library.org/pride. We have a saying that Dayton Metro Library that "pride is 365." I guess it's a leap year, so technically 366 this year. But we have pride events all year long. Too many for me to list.

I definitely encourage folks to check out our website or even go to a branch, with 17 branches. There's bound to be one near you. And our friendly library staff would be thrilled to connect you to what's going on.

