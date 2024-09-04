© 2024 WYSO
Solar project to power Kettering tissue bank

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:27 PM EDT
A rendering shows a solar array that will be generating power for Solvita by late 2025.
Contributed
A rendering shows a solar array that will be generating power for Solvita by late 2025.

One area business is going solar.

Solvita announced it has a new business deal with IGS Solar to create a large-scale panel installation. The 1.5 megawatt solar array will help power that nonprofit's tissue graft manufacturing center.

“We are using the sun as part of our long-term strategy to manage our use and expense of energy and demonstrate our commitment to helping solve problems and improving our world," Solvita CEO Christopher Graham said in a statement.

IGS will sell all the electricity the system produces to Solvita under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Solvita is in Kettering Research Park. The company said it will become the first major tissue bank in the world to use a solar array to power a portion of its operations.

By late 2025, it’s anticipated Project Sol Array will be generating power.
Kathryn Mobley
