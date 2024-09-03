© 2024 WYSO
Commission to weigh suspension of indicted Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:20 PM EDT
The Dayton Montgomery County Courts Building.
Contributed
The Dayton Montgomery County Courts Building.

A special commission will determine whether or not to suspend Montgomery County’s Clerk of Courts.

Mike Foley has maintained his innocence in the face of a dozen felony charges including attempted unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office, soliciting political contributions from public employees and engaging in partisan political activity. A special prosecutor from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is prosecuting Foley.

The Dayton Daily News reported the Ohio Supreme Court chose three retired judges who will decide if these charges adversely affect Foley’s ability to perform the duties of his elected position.

On Aug. 28 in a released statement, Foley said he should not be suspended based on "the basis of poorly investigated two-year-old allegations by a couple of disgruntled former employees."

He contends the charges do not interfere with his ability to do his job. The Republican is also running for re-election agains Democratic challenger Lynn Cooper.

The special commission has 14 days to make its decision. According to Ohio law, Foley can appeal.
Local & Statewide News
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
