Reward for information connected to 12-year-old girl's death

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and to the conviction of suspects involved in the murder of Isabellas Amor-Carlos.

She was the eighth child killed in Dayton this year.

On Aug. 24, just before 1 a.m., bullets pierced her family’s home on West Fairview Avenue in Dayton.

The 12-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister were in bed, asleep, upstairs. Isabellas was killed. According to Dayton police Major Brian Johns, the suspects shot three homes.

"Approximately 37 rifle rounds were fired at the scene striking 33, 39 and 41 West Fairview Avenue," Johns said during a press conference. "Based upon the evidence, we believe there were two different shooters involved in the murder."

No other injuries were reported. Investigators are confident the public can help solve this case.

“We believe with certainty there are people in the community who know who fired these shots into this house,” Johns said.

Johns is also asking area residents and businesses to check their external surveillance and doorbell cameras to see if they recorded anyone.

Information can be shared anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at Miami-valley-crime-stoppers-dot-com.