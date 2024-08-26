Blood donations urged as severe weather strains already low supply

Blood centers across the country and here in Ohio continue to highlight an emergency need for blood donations.

Solvita, the Dayton-area blood donation center, said Monday that it is preparing to enter the challenging Labor Day holiday period with critically short supply of multiple blood types. Blood collection this summer has often fallen below the 350 donors per day needed to supply area hospitals while coinciding with sudden spikes in hospital emergency blood usage, according to Solvita.

The American Red Cross says they’re facing a national blood emergency because of severe weather events across the country, including the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

Blood centers note they typically see a decline in donations in the summer but severe weather events forced the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives across the country. Those donations would have supported some 1,500 lifesaving blood products, according to the Red Cross.

The organization said in Ohio, that “763 blood drives have been canceled due to weather over the last 10 years, including 26 so far this year.” The latter would have accounted for about 270 donations going uncollected in the central and southern Ohio Region.

To donate through the American Red Cross you can access their Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donations through Solvita can be scheduled using the Donor Time App or calling (937) 461-3220. Walk-ins donations are also welcome at its 349 South Main Street location.