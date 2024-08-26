© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blood donations urged as severe weather strains already low supply

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 26, 2024 at 8:53 PM EDT
a blood donation bag
Unsplash

Blood centers across the country and here in Ohio continue to highlight an emergency need for blood donations.

Solvita, the Dayton-area blood donation center, said Monday that it is preparing to enter the challenging Labor Day holiday period with critically short supply of multiple blood types. Blood collection this summer has often fallen below the 350 donors per day needed to supply area hospitals while coinciding with sudden spikes in hospital emergency blood usage, according to Solvita.

The American Red Cross says they’re facing a national blood emergency because of severe weather events across the country, including the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

Blood centers note they typically see a decline in donations in the summer but severe weather events forced the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives across the country. Those donations would have supported some 1,500 lifesaving blood products, according to the Red Cross.

The organization said in Ohio, that “763 blood drives have been canceled due to weather over the last 10 years, including 26 so far this year.” The latter would have accounted for about 270 donations going uncollected in the central and southern Ohio Region.

To donate through the American Red Cross you can access their Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donations through Solvita can be scheduled using the Donor Time App or calling (937) 461-3220. Walk-ins donations are also welcome at its 349 South Main Street location.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Dayton
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney