Beavercreek holding public meetings on finances, city issues

Beavercreek residents will get a chance to learn how the city handles its finances and other matters.

The town halls, which are free and open to the public, will focus on providing detailed information about the city's finances and addressing residents' questions.

The sessions are:



Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Main Elementary School, 2942 Dayton-Xenia Road

Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road

“These town halls are a great opportunity for our residents to learn more about the financial state of our city and ask any questions they may have,” City Manager Pete Landrum said in a statement. “We believe that informed citizens are essential to making thoughtful and impactful decisions for our community.”

Additionally in September, the city is hosting Community Conversations with City Council. Residents can meet with council members and discuss ideas, projects, and city services. These events are free and open to all Beavercreek residents.



Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Southern Ohio Brewing, 818 Factory Road

Monday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Panera Bread, 2751 Fairfield Commons

Friday, Sept. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. at Beavercreek Pizza Dive, 4021 Dayton-Xenia Road

Residents are encouraged to submit their city finance questions ahead of the town halls through the city's website. Click here for more information.

