Dayton City Commission declines to put tax levy for new public hospital on the ballot

Dayton City Commissioners rejected a petition to put a tax levy on the November ballot, which supporters hoped would have helped fund a new public hospital in West Dayton.

"The proposal put before us is inadequate," said Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, who voted against the proposal. "It's just very difficult for me to support an effort that is clearly unsustainable."

The Clergy Community Coalition had been leading the signature gathering for the ballot measure. The goal was to generate tax money would eventually be used to build a public hospital in West Dayton.

Shaw also contended the project, “theoretically could bankrupt this city and this community and slow down the economic development that will help us all prosper.”

The proposed tax levy would have annually generate about

$2 million dollars. Opponents argue this is not enough to support the construction and operation of a public hospital. During Wednesday's council meeting, the consulting firm Woolpert reported a new health facility would cost around $39 million dollars a year.

On Aug. 7, the city commission rejected the petition. Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr, and Commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw cast no votes.

Commissioner Shenise Turner Sloss supported the measure. Commissioner Darryl Fairchild recused himself from the vote, citing a potential ethics violation because he works at Dayton Children’s Hospital, a potential competitor to a new health facility.

Bishop Richard Cox, president of the Clergy Community Coalition., said the council acted like bureaucrats.

"I think they don’t have any backbone," he said.

The coalition did not have enough valid signatures from registered voters. The city commission had the option of still voting to put the measure on the November ballot, but declined.

"Upon the analysis of my team, we ended up with 874 valid signatures", stated Jeff Rezabeck, director of the Montgomery County Board of Election.

The coalition needed 1,250 valid signatures to potentially get this proposed property tax levy on the November ballot. Rezabeck said problems came from people signing the petition multiple times, others were not registered voters and many are not Dayton residents.

"We believe there was an area of Harrison Township that was gone through. Many consider themselves to be apart of the city of Dayton," Rezabeck said. "But they're Harrison Township, individuals. So they're not in the City of Dayton."

Other opponents argue Dayton already has a host of health resources people can access. Resident Mike Schommer agrees.

"On Miami Chapel, there was just builtFive Rivers Health Center," he said. "So there are places for health care in the city of Dayton. It's just are those known about and are those opportunities being taken advantage of?"

After Premier Health closed down Good Samaritan Hospital, the health network later opened a new medical facility on the site with services like an urgent care, physical therapy, imaging, and more.

Meanwhile, others urged Dayton’s city council to allow the proposed measure onto the ballot and to let voters decide its fate.

“People who aren't healthy aren't able to be contributing members to society. They're not able to do the work that we need to do, and often they even die because of it, so we can do something about it,” said primary care physician Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones.

"Our for-profit, not-for-profit hospitals display sumptuous landscaping, underwrite music and art and theater, pay embarrassing salaries, then bonuses to administrators," said Charlene Bailes. "Hospitals have abandoned the health of those who cannot pay. Please, City of Dayton, be part of the work of getting them care."

"If one aspect or one area of the city is in trouble, then all of the city is in trouble. You can't just leave us out there to fend for ourselves," said the Rev. Rockney Carter. He leads a congregation at Zion Baptist Church on Earlham Drive in West Dayton. "Find a way in which we can get adequate health care for the constituents on the west side of Dayton. You have an obligation. To seek any way possible to achieve that, and it is achievable."

Cox said the coalition will now work with the Montgomery County Board of Election to collect new valid signatures and next spring, resubmit their petition to the Dayton City Council. "They will see us again, we're not going to stop, we're fighting for the poor, for the indigent, we're fighting for the left out, for the locked up, the undeserved and those who need health care," contend Cox.

