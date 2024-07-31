Manufacturer to lay off more than 60 workers in Dayton

Michigan-based manufacturer iDX Corporation will lay off nearly half of the workforce at its Dayton plant.

The company, which produces retail store fixtures like wall units for businesses, has issued a notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about the intended layoffs.

Most of the 62 jobs that will be eliminated are in logistics, distribution and administration, according to the state notice.

The notice also says that bumping rights don’t exist for these positions, and the employees aren't represented by a union.

These layoffs are driven by evolving market demands, said Scott Stewart, an iDX spokesperson.

"As we continue to work with customers in this challenging retail environment, we have to kind of follow the market in terms of employees,” Stewart said.

Layoffs for employees will begin on Sept. 16.

OhioMeansJobs Montgomery County has reached out to iDX to offer services and provide a private hiring event at the company if applicable, a county official said.

The company isn't planning additional layoffs, Stewart said, and intends to keep the plant open.

“We hope to rehire employees in Dayton at some point in the future and rebuild what we have there,” he said. “It's been a great plant.”

The company also has facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and California.

