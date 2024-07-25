BIPOC children’s book fair in Dayton aims to boost literacy, promote representation

More than a dozen writers from the Midwest and South are bringing their stories of diversity and hope to a Dayton book fair.

"A lot of children of color don’t see themselves in the books they read," said Black author Valerie Lewis Coleman. This is why she is producing the "When I See Me BIPOC Children’s Book Fair."

On Saturday, July 27, about 18 authors from Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Louisiana and Tennessee will bring their stories of hope and diversity to the Dayton Metro Library - West Branch at 300 Abby Ave.

Lewis Coleman believes when Black and Brown children see themselves portrayed in various professions and situations, it inspires them.

"Books they can relate to, that can help boost their confidence. there's good in their color. There's good in their people," Lewis Coleman said. "To fall in love with reading because we know that children learn to read, and then they read to learn. And if they never get past the learn to read phase, then they have a hard time for the rest of their lives. They have challenges with getting jobs, finishing college."

According to a 2021 report by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, 44% of Black third graders are proficient in reading, compared to 75% of their white counterparts who are reading proficient.

"I encountered children who don't see themselves in the books that they read at school, and when they see my book, which has two brown babies on it, one is what we would consider dark skinned ones, what we consider light or fair skinned, they just radiate because now they see a book, not just with a chocolate brown child, but with the child in a different hue that more reflects them," Lewis Coleman said.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will feature youth activities, games, readings and workshops for beginner writers. Every child who attends will leave with a free book of their choice.

