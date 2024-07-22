DeWine appeals denial of presidential disaster declaration for April severe weather

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is appealing the Biden administration's denial of the state’s request for a presidential disaster declaration.

DeWine submitted the request for eight counties impacted by a series of severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes in early April.

The weather events took place on April 1-4, 2024, causing significant damage to critical public infrastructure in Belmont, Monroe, Jefferson, Guernsey, Noble, Washington, Morgan, and Meigs counties.

The governor’s first request was made in June, citing total damage estimates at $33.8 million, well above the $21.7 million federal threshold for public disaster assistance in Ohio.

"The greatest impact is damage to critical infrastructure in low tax revenue areas, making the expensive repairs needed with their own budgets not feasible," DeWine said.

If granted, the declaration would provide grants to state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for infrastructure repairs and to address the costs associated with debris operations and emergency protective measures. This also includes the designation of the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.