How a family retreat became a public park along Mad River

Local water lovers can now enjoy Clark County's newest park.

The Riley RiverPlay Reserve is a 10-acre park that features public access to the Mad River in Clark County.

The park was once a beloved private retreat for the Riley family, who owned and operated Riley’s Asphalt in Springfield.

Leann Castillo, director of the Clark County Park District said that Jennifer Riley-Duncan approached the county about her family's vacant property.

Riley-Duncan lives in Oregon and was impacted by the amount of public access there is to the natural resources in Oregon.

"And she really, when looking at this property, knew how much her family enjoyed it; how they were on the river; whether it was fishing or canoeing or kayaking or whatever it might have been," Castillo said. "This was the place that was their special place. It was her gift back to the community to be able to let so many residents enjoy this."

Castillo said the park will provide the only public access to the Mad River in Clark County.

"Now a lot of people will say there’s plenty of public access. Well, a lot of times that’s not public property that you’re using to get access to the river. Sometimes you’re encroaching on farmer’s property, or business property, or private landowners when entering from those," Castillo explained. "So it is true that there are other access points, but this is a free public access where you are not encroaching on anyone else, and we see it as a gathering spot."

Castillo said that when she and Carol Kennard, who was the former Clark County Park District director, were first shown the property, they were excited about the possibilities of what it could be.

“This was their summer home in the 70’s, but in the mid 80’s they moved here permanently,” Castillo said. “When you pulled into the property, the driveway was a circular drive around a green space that the family lovingly called the 'O'. That’s where all their family gatherings happened. They played wiffle ball. They played touch football. Their family reunions are right there next to the party barn where all of the family gathering happened. So this is a really, really special place for their family.”

renee wilde Clark County Park District director Leann Castillo, stands in front of "Joanne's Tree" which was planted as a seedling over 40 years ago by Mrs. Riley

The Riley’s also operated their asphalt company out of the 10-acre property.

The transition from private property to public park was made possible with a Clean Ohio grant, which helped with the removal of derelict barns and the former family house.

The original party barn, along with two others are still in good shape and Castillo said that one will be used for storing equipment and they hope to transform the other two into spaces for gatherings and public programming down the road.

The park is open to the public while undergoing renovations. When finished later this year, it will have a boat launch for canoes and kayaks, hiking trails, a native prairie, riverside observation deck, and nature playground.

In the nature playground a fallen tree has been transformed into an asphalt roller in honor of the Riley family's legacy.

renee wilde An mini-asphalt paver made out of a fallen tree in the nature playground reflects the Riley's history

“We have done a lot of removal of dead trees in and around the park proper area, removal of honeysuckle and other invasive species along the river bank, and we still have a lot of work to do if you come,” Castillo said. “Our crews have worked many, many hours to make it what it is and we still have a long way to go."

She said it will take a lot of work from her team, work through the Clean Ohio grant, and as well as help from other volunteer groups.

"Hopefully we’ll get some Scout groups that will help. Trout unlimited is interested in working with us and doing some projects, and we have some ideas for stream monitoring and water monitoring while we are here," she said

