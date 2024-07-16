West Nile virus found in mosquito samples in Clark County

Mosquito samples taken by the Clark County Combined Health District recently tested positive for West Nile virus, a mosquito borne disease. The samples were taken from around the county, including in the Springfield and Park Layne areas.

“We do know that West Nile virus is endemic to Clark County,” said Elizabeth DeWitt, director of environmental health at the Clark County Combined Health District.

“So far this year we have found it in seven different locations where we set traps,” DeWitt said.

Most people get infected with West Nile virus by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 48 samples have tested positive for West Nile virus across the state. More than 1,000 human cases of West Nile virus are reported annually in the U.S. Last year, the CDC reported that 18 people were infected with the virus in Ohio.

Most people who are infected won’t show any symptoms. But it can lead to severe fever, headache and convulsions – especially in seniors or people who have weakened immune systems.

DeWitt advised residents to take preventative measures, including using EPA-approvedmosquito repellant and cleaning out gutters.

“Check around your house and dump any standing water-a little bottle cap, full of stagnant water, can breed hundreds of mosquitoes,” DeWitt said.

Health officials will continue to monitor the virus, including spraying for mosquitoes. Residents who have a concern about misting may opt out by calling Clark County health officials at 937-390-5600.

