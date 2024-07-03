Grand jury clears 13 police officers for Montgomery County shootout

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict officers involved in a shootout earlier this year.

The 13 officers were involved in a pursuit and shootout in Trotwood in January.

Police alleged James Skirvin struck a woman with his pickup truck and brandished a weapon at police officers.

Skirvin’s truck drove into a marked sheriff’s cruiser, injuring the officer inside.

Officers pursued Skirvin and fired at him.

This week, the grand Jury decided that the officers and deputies acted lawfully under the circumstances.

