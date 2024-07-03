© 2024 WYSO
Grand jury clears 13 police officers for Montgomery County shootout

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
Montgomery County Courts Building, view from the exterior looking at the cement building
Contributed
/
https://www.daytonmunicipalcourt.org/
Montgomery County Courts Building

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict officers involved in a shootout earlier this year.

The 13 officers were involved in a pursuit and shootout in Trotwood in January.

Police alleged James Skirvin struck a woman with his pickup truck and brandished a weapon at police officers.

Skirvin’s truck drove into a marked sheriff’s cruiser, injuring the officer inside.

Officers pursued Skirvin and fired at him.

This week, the grand Jury decided that the officers and deputies acted lawfully under the circumstances.
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
