Public can check out telescope from Piqua library

Piqua Public Library patrons can check out more than just books or movies.

The library now has a telescope available at the circulation desk.

People can check out the telescope for up to seven days. As long as it is available, it can be checked out by any adult with a valid ID and a library card.

This isn't the first time the library has offered creative items for lending. WYSO previously reported on Piqua Public Library's seed library, which allows patrons to take seeds to plant, enjoy the harvest, save the seeds and return them to the seed library to share with others.

Piqua Public Library is located at 116 W. High St. and open Monday through Saturday. More information is on their website.