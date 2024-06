We're working on a new series for WYSO and need your help.

Over the next few months, we’ll be speaking with local mayors from around our coverage area (see below) about some of the top issues they are facing in their communities.

But before we sit down with them, we’d love to hear from you. What are the challenges they need to address? What's going right?

Email us at news@wyso.org or use the “Talk To Us” feature on the WYSO app.