Hours reduced at Clark County homeless shelters amid funding struggles

Sheltered Inc., which serves Clark County, has reduced hours and staff at its family shelter and men's shelter.

The family shelter now runs from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The organization had already reduced hours at the men’s shelter earlier this year after recent funding cuts.

Intake office hours are now running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., operating at a capacity of about 35 people.

Funding was withdrawn by Clark County in February, citing “violations” resulting from a review regarding the reimbursement of funds. Sheltered Inc. has disputed these claims, saying they maintained fund reimbursements in accordance with policies and regulations.

The organization later received funding from Opportunities for Individual Change. But that support through the American Rescue Plan Act is set to end on June 28.

Elaina Bradley, executive director of Sheltered Inc., said they are still offering shelter, counseling, food, water and more.

“We're continuing to operate as the community access point, and we're operating the housing and providing crisis response programming as well as the supportive services," she said. "So if someone is in immediate need, they can access the intake office between those hours.”

Services for patrons staying at the facility include access to hygiene items, shower facilities, laundry, and food.

Bradley said Sheltered Inc. has served over 4,000 individuals through their shelters since 2020.

"We operate programs that help with rental assistance, deposit assistance," she said. "And then also, if someone has no other resources and we cannot divert them to a safe place and they enter into the emergency homeless system, then at that point, we try to ensure that their homeless episode is brief."

In an effort to avoid closing its shelters, the organization has requested money from the Clark County Commissioners and other agencies for funding assistance.

“We have also applied for some appropriation funds with Senator Brown's office and then some other funding grants, non-government grants, that we have applied for and accessed,” Baradley said.

If money isn’t allocated, both Shelter Inc. locations will close on July 1.

According to Bradley, if the shelters close, they hope to reopen them when future funding is available.

"Humility is an essential quality of leadership and the community should work together and advocate for our unhoused neighbors, providing love and care," she said. "Removing any barriers to best serve the community and then cultivating a healthy, safe environment."

Other emergency shelter is available through Homefull. For more information about Sheltered Inc. hours and services, visit thesheltered.org.