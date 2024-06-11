© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clark County schools learn how to reunite parents and kids after a crisis

WYSO | By Ryann Beaschler
Published June 11, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
a crowd of people in orange safety vests standing around a cafeteria table
Ryann Beaschler
Clark County educators participate in reunification training.

Clark County school districts have been training their staff to respond in a crisis.

This includes practicing how to reunite kids and their parents should a chaotic emergency ever happen.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency and “I Love You Guys” Foundation hosted the two day training at Springfield High School.

The training sets a standard for the county, said Michelle Clement-Pitstick, director of Clark County EMA.

“The buildings might be different, the layouts might be different, but the processes across the county are the same," Clement-Pitstick said. "We can use other schools that aren't impacted to bring those resources over to help facilitate the reunification a little bit faster.”

She said they hope to create a county-wide reunification team in the future.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Springfield City Schools
Ryann Beaschler
See stories by Ryann Beaschler