Cedar Bog limits hours after experiencing damage to rare habitat

The Cedar Bog Nature Preserve has experienced damage from visitors removing plants and wildlife.

Now, the preserve will only be open on days an employee is available to monitor the paths.

Cedar Bog, located in Urbana, is a protected area of about 450 acres of land, offering visitors a chance to see Ohio as it was more than 10,000 years ago. It's one of only 25 national natural landmarks located in Ohio.

“It's just a real unique special place that you're gonna see things that you don't see any place in Ohio," Judy Page, board president of the Cedar Bog Association, said. "We have had people come in and remove some animals and plants from Cedar Bog which is a problem and illegal.”

Cedar Bog is home to 40% of Ohio’s rare species, in one location, according to Ohio History Connection.

Now that the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve has changed its hours, it will now be closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Then on Wednesday through Saturday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The Nature Center will be open all year.

Currently, the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve only has one full-time employee.

Madison Brown, the preserve manager, said the nature center will remain open through the winter to give people more opportunities to visit.

“People tend to be a little more free because there are holidays throughout that time," Brown said. "The nature center has never really been open in the winter season at all. So, this gives everyone a chance to actually come through the nature center.”

The site is operated by the nonprofit Cedar Bog Association, on behalf of the Ohio History Connection.

The association said in a statement in April that the Cedar Bog Association trustees were working diligently to add programming, staff, and volunteers to allow to extend the posted hours in the future.