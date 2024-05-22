Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau celebrates 30 years, unveils new name

Dayton Convention & Visitors has unveiled a new name and brand.

Jacquelyn Powell, president and CEO, announced the organization's new name during an awards ceremony this week.

“As of today we are now known as Destination Dayton. A brand which totally encompasses all we do to promote Dayton and Montgomery County as a premier destination for meetings and conventions as well as future travelers,” Powell said at the event.

The new moniker reflects the role travel and tourism has as an economic driver for the area.

“The annual impact of travel and tourism in Dayton and Montgomery County is substantial. Travel, tourism and conventions generate $2.4 billion - that's B, billion - in total economic impact. And tourism taxes generate $323 million," Powell said to the audience.

renee wilde The organization celebrated 30 years with a new name

The rebranding coincided with National Travel and Tourism Week and the organization's 30th anniversary.

Community Ambassadors Awards were given out to five event planners who collectively brought events to the area that totaled nearly $4.3 million in direct spending to the region in 2023.

The five winners announced Tuesday include:



Sal Barberi, 2023 Oldsmobile Club of America National Meet

Jesse Rentfrow, 2023 Travel Baseball Rankings Elite World Series

Amy Spowart, 117 Federation Aeronautique Internationale General Conference 2023

Doug Ute, 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association Girls and Boys Basketball State Championships

Christie White, American Legion Department of Ohio Convention 2023.



The winners were awarded leather flight jackets at the ceremony and joined a group of over 150 past Community Ambassadors.