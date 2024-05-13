Want a home in Dayton? Grant to help first-time home buyers

Dayton is expanding services to help first-time homebuyers.

The $500,000 grant will go to housing nonprofit County Corp.

Its homeownership center will help about 40 first time buyers with credit counseling and a home ownership plan. The program will also provide up to 10% in down payment assistance.

The money for the program comes from the city’s $138 million share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

This program will help meet the demand for housing in the Dayton area, said Steve Naas, the president of County Corp.

“If you're a buyer out there and you are interested in coming and buying your very first home and you're interested in the city of Dayton, this would be a program that would enable you to improve the affordability of that home purchase,” Naas said.

To qualify, applicants must be looking at homes in priority locations in the Dayton Recovery Plan. These are Wolf Creek, Five Oaks, Old North Dayton, the Carillon, Miami Chapel and Edgemont neighborhoods.

Application is on a first come first served basis.

