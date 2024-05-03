Cincinnati man accused of $2 million romance scam
Federal prosecutors said a Cincinnati man scammed dozens of people out of more than $2 million in an online romance fraud.
Richard Opoku Agyemang is accused of conspiring with others by creating fake online profiles and asking victims for money for things like medical expenses or transporting gold to the U.S.
Prosecutors accuse him of then transferring the money to be laundered via transfers to China.
Agyemang was indicted on 11 counts including money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of criminal activity.
He faces up to 30 years in prison.
The U.S. Secret Service gives multiple tips for recognizing and avoiding romance scams:
- Be careful of what you post online
- Use reputable websites, although keep in mind that scammers are on these as well.
- If you develop a relationship online:
- Research the person’s photo and profile
- Ask questions. If a person seems too good to be true, they probably are.
- Beware if you are asked for inappropriate photos or financial information. Do not send money to people you meet online and have never met in person.
- Be suspicious if the person fails to show up for multiple attempts to meet and always has an excuse