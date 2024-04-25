E15 fuel approved by EPA for summer sales

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has allowed for E15 gas to be sold for the third summer in a row.

This particular type of gas has typically been banned for sale in the summer in an effort to limit ozone pollution.

But the EPA has waived regulation and allowed it to be sold during the summer in 2022, 2023, and nowagain for 2024.

This move was promoted and backed by multiple U.S. Senators including Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Brown, U.S. Sens. John Thune, Dick Durbin, Tammy Baldwin and more recently signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging this waiver. The senators encouraged the president to make the change, saying that approving sales in the summer would promote the environmental benefits of American biofuels and modern agriculture.

E15 fuel is a fuel that is blended with 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. Brown said he does not see any negative outcomes from using E15 fuel.

However, ethanol can mean that drivers get a lower fuel economy, according to Consumer Reports. Car owners should check their manual to see if the fuel is right for their vehicle.

A recent study by University of Minnesota researchers also said the corn used to produce E15 comes from carbon-intensive farming practices.

Brown said based on the past two summers, he expects to see expanded markets for Ohio farmers and the promotion of American fuel independence. He also expects fuel costs for drivers across the country to be lowered.

“This has a good track record. It works. And maybe someday it becomes permanent that you don't need to do the waiver each summer. But, for now, this is the best way to do it. And we're pleased with the outcome,” he said.

Brown said he hopes that this temporary approval will turn into year-long sales of the product.

“It will be less expensive fuel in the summertime for people. Second, that will mean expanding markets for Ohio farmers. And so it's a win-win situation and that's why we push the administration,” Brown said.