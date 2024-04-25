ABLE, Brunner Literacy Center want parents to know their child's rights in the classroom

Two nonprofits are teaming up to educate parents about their child's rights at public school.

Brunner Literacy Center is expanding its services to include educational events for families. It's collaborating with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality to highlight the rights parents and students have at their public school.

They are holding a lunch-and-learn on the topic from noon to 2 p.m., April 25, at the Brunner Literacy Center, 1995 Shiloh Springs, Trotwood.

Renee Murphy, an attorney specializing in education at ABLE, said one topic parents have a lot of questions about is what to do when their child is sent home from school or suspended.

She said the parents and child have the right to know what the child did and to see if the child actually committed an infraction of the school's discipline policies.

"Parents: ask for that suspension or expulsion notice paperwork. They have the right to. If they're not going to be provided it, then the child really does have a right to still stay in the school and keep learning," she said.

ABLE is also informing parents of their rights regarding school transportation access, services for non-English speakers, resources for underhoused or homeless students, and rights around individual education plans (IEPs).

With regard to IEPs, parents have the right to request that a school test their child for learning challenges, said ABLE attorney Elizabeth Hudson.

She also urged parents to keep detailed written documentation of test results and of services the school agrees to provide.

"That’s how you access those procedural processes to continue moving forward, which outlines the services and accommodations that a student might need in order to succeed and improve in their education," Hudson said.