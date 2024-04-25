5 Montgomery County projects you should know about

From promoting job training to adding more mental health care to the jail, there are big projects going on around Montgomery County.

On April 17, Montgomery County Commissioners Carolyn Rice, Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman updated the public on top local issues at their "State of the County" address.

Here are five takeaways from the event:

1. SMART Project

To keep water clean, the county needs a way to fish out trash from cotton swabs to children's toys and more.

The SMART Project, which stands for Sewer Modernization and Revitalization Treatment, is a $65 million dollar in the works to address this issue.

The pre-treatment facility will reclaim water in West Carrollton and work on the development will begin this summer. This facility will feature large, industrial screens to divert large materials out of the wastewater stream.

"It's going to allow us to make sure that the water that we return to the Great Miami river is as safe as can be," Rice said. "We are making investments so that those sewer lines will work as intended."

2. Environmental Services Lab

The county just held a grand opening for a new environmental services lab in the former child care space at the county's downtown administrative building parking garage.

Staff at this environmental laboratory analyze water samples for the county distribution system, as well as treated water from our wastewater treatment plants.

County officials said this location houses critical equipment and employees who ensure the county is within state-issued standards for drinking water for elements such as lead, copper, chlorine, and more.

This $6 million project began in 2022 and was funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

"We have invested in a new environmental services lab, it's closer to the Great Miami River. It's more centralized in the county, and it's now part of our administration building," Rice said.

Montgomery County Montgomery County Environmental Services celebrated its new Environmental Laboratory.

3. More mental health beds, better coordination



A new behavioral health wing will be built in the Montgomery County Jail.

More than 200 general population beds will be eliminated. In their place, 100 beds for individuals needing medical and behavioral health services.

They are also planning a digital portal for the health care and justice system to better coordinate on care.

"When men and women come into the jail, often times they come in and we don't know what kind of medication they're on," Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said. "So we are developing a portal, working with others. That portal will know if people are in the system, we will know what they need and, and be able to provide better care for them."

This project will use American Rescue Plan Act funds and a portion of Ohio’s opioid settlement.

4. Job training

The commissioners emphasized the need for job training and programs to help residents find a job or fill careers in high demand including such as nursing, IT and truck driving.

Part of this involved major upgrades to Trotwood's Westown Employment Opportunity Center.

“We had a reverse job fair recently where graduates of our Reentry Career Alliance Academy got to have employers come to them to find out their skill and provide employment opportunities," Commissioner Lieberman said. "It was a successful event but we need more employers willing to provide people with a second chance.”

She also talked about YouthWorks—pairing high school students with area businesses. The county provides the pay and workers compensation, the company provides training.

Another program, the Male and Female Leadership Academies, provide opportunities for teens ages 14-16 and matches the youth with mentors who get together with them for at least one year. More than 100 teens have graduated from the Leadership Academies.

5. Wright Flyer III's new home

Commissioner Judy Dodge reminded the audience the county set theWright Flyer III sculpture to the Wright Dunbar space.

“We landscaped it and made it into a little park area, just off the beautiful Third Street Bridge,” Dodge said.

Along with these projects, the commissioners also talked at the State of the County about homelessness, food and housing insecurity in the county–saying they are collaborating with developers and other state partners to create more affordable housing.

They also shared updates about ongoing construction in the County Administration building on the 10th and 11th floors. As well as work planned for the Courthouse Square fountain in downtown Dayton.

About 200 people attended the event.