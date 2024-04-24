© 2024 WYSO
Troopers target distracted drivers in six-state effort

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
MReece
/
Flickr

A multi-state enforcement effort led to almost 1,900 traffic citations being issued in the first week of April.

The initiative began on Monday, April 1 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia joined the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement.

More than 1,200 citations were issued in Ohio alone.

Most of the citations issued in southwest Ohio were handed out in Warren County with 42. Licking County in central Ohio saw the most citations - issuing 129 to distracted drivers.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
