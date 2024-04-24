Troopers target distracted drivers in six-state effort

A multi-state enforcement effort led to almost 1,900 traffic citations being issued in the first week of April.

The initiative began on Monday, April 1 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia joined the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement.

More than 1,200 citations were issued in Ohio alone.

Most of the citations issued in southwest Ohio were handed out in Warren County with 42. Licking County in central Ohio saw the most citations - issuing 129 to distracted drivers.