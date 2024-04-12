Dayton Children's plans another clinic for quick care

Dayton Children’s Hospital is planning a new clinic to provide quick care for minor conditions.

The latest Kids Express clinic in Tipp City, planned on West Main Street, will be similar to other express clinics operated by Dayton Children’s.

The clinic is for minor health issues like colds, flu, pink eye, ear infections, and rashes when a child’s pediatrician isn't available.

Dayton Children’s says the Tipp City clinic will open in early 2025.

It's other Kids Express locations are in Beavercreek, Centerville, Mason, Springboro and West Chester.

The new 1,655 square-foot Kids Express will be located at 1176 West Main Street in Tipp City.

“As busy as families are these days, Kids Express makes it a little easier for them to get fast answers, treatment and return to health," Dr. Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care.