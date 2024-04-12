© 2024 WYSO
Dayton Children's plans another clinic for quick care

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:08 PM EDT
a building stands in a parking lot with the dayton children's kids express sign above the door
Dayton Children's Hospital
Dayton Children’s Hospital is excited to announce a new Kids Express location will open in Tipp City in early 2025.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is planning a new clinic to provide quick care for minor conditions.

The latest Kids Express clinic in Tipp City, planned on West Main Street, will be similar to other express clinics operated by Dayton Children’s.

The clinic is for minor health issues like colds, flu, pink eye, ear infections, and rashes when a child’s pediatrician isn't available.

Dayton Children’s says the Tipp City clinic will open in early 2025.

It's other Kids Express locations are in Beavercreek, Centerville, Mason, Springboro and West Chester.

The new 1,655 square-foot Kids Express will be located at 1176 West Main Street in Tipp City.

“As busy as families are these days, Kids Express makes it a little easier for them to get fast answers, treatment and return to health," Dr. Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care.

