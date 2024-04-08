How to recycle your eclipse glasses in the Dayton area

If you don’t plan to keep your solar eclipse glasses, don’t throw them away - you can donate them.

Astronomers Without Borders said they will send the glasses to underserved communities around the world to use in schools for use in future solar eclipses.

You can drop off your glasses at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District’s recycling facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine. There is a drop-off box at the site.

Donations will be accepted weekdays throughout April from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.