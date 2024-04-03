© 2024 WYSO
Hear original sound of 1974 tornado as it tore through Xenia

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published April 3, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT
This picture shows the Xenia Tornado, April 3, 1974
Homer G. Ramby
Xenia Tornado, April 3, 1974

It was 50-years ago, April 3, 1974, that a “Super outbreak” of storms produced close to 150 tornadoes across the U.S. within a 24-hour period.

One of the places hit was Xenia, Ohio. The twister etched a path of destruction over 32 miles long.

It touched down at 4:30 PM - nine miles southwest of Xenia and entered the city ten minutes later.

It’s reported that more than 1,400 buildings, including 1,200 homes - 300 in the Arrowhead subdivision - were damaged, or completely destroyed. Nearly half the city.

Nine churches, and most of the city’s schools were hit, although classes had been dismissed an hour earlier.

A train passing through the city was also caught by the tornado and seven of its cars were blown over, blocking Main Street.

The 1974 Xenia tornado still ranks as one of the nation’s largest natural disasters.

The following pictures and audio for this story are used with the kind permission of Homer G. Ramby. Find more at on his website.

This picture shows the devastation caused by the Xenia Tornado.
Homer G. Ramby
Homer G. Ramby
Homer G. Ramby
Homer G. Ramby
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award.
