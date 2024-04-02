Severe weather possible in Miami Valley for this afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said this evening there could be severe weather, with the conditions for storms capable of large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Around noon, the weather service reported that the potential for organized widespread severe weather from around 1 to 3 p.m. appeared lower than first anticipated.

Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are still possible so the public is advised to stay tuned for updates later this afternoon.

The public is advised to be prepared to go to a safe structure during severe storms.