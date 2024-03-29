Local veterans may be paying for discharge forms they can get for free

Veterans may be paying for some services that they can get for free.

The Montgomery County Recorder's Office said that a company has charging vets for their discharge form DD-214. That form is needed for veterans to access benefits like VA loans, disability compensation, and reduced medical costs.

While this company's practice may be legal, Recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor said in a statement that veterans should know they can obtain a free copy of their military records through their local Veteran Services Commission as well as record their DD214 at their local County Recorder's office at no charge.

Military records are also available online at archives.gov/veterans.