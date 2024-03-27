Reentry job fair: 'It means a lot for me to be able to take care of my kids with a meaningful wage'

People returning to Dayton from incarceration are getting help returning to the job market.

Montgomery County held a reverse career fair for returning citizens on Wednesday, March 27, at the Job Center. This is part of the county’s program to reintegrate them into society and find steady employment.

The event was open to individuals who have graduated from the Office of Reentry's four-week career and job readiness program, Reentry Career Alliance Academy.

Rather than navigating through recruiters' booths, the 15 graduates of the pre-employment class had their own booths and the chance to connect with 17 local employers.

Alonzo Davis was one of them.

“It means a lot for me to be able to take care of my kids with a meaningful wage,” Davis said. “Knowing that I can apply at a competitive wage with my background — I think that's life changing.”

Recruiters at the event included manufacturing companies and state agencies. Tonya Todd from the Ohio Department of Transportation said these job skills are valuable–regardless of background.

“I will say there's stiff competition and finding good employees,” Todd said. “So this is a way to kind of, get out there, let them know we are available and that they would make a great asset to the company.”

This is the third reverse job fair since the program started last April. An estimated 800 individuals have graduated from the career academy.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said such programs also support the region’s economy.

“This is a really good example of how it takes all of us to fill our workforce needs in this region,” Lieberman said. “We hear more about the challenges of finding workers from employers, and we know that second chance hiring works.”

