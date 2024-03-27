© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton to use COVID-relief funds to build new homes in the Wolf Creek neighborhood

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole,
Mike Frazier
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:04 PM EDT
A map of five new homes that will be built using Dayton COVID-relief funds
Submitted
/
City of Dayton
Five new single-family homes will be constructed in Wolf Creek using COVID-relief funds from the City of Dayton. The new homes are at A1, A2, A3, A4, A7 and A8.

The city of Dayton has approved nearly $1.5 million to bring new housing to the Wolf Creek neighborhood.

It will go toward the construction of five new market-rate houses on West First, West Second and Grimes streets.

The homes are five of dozens planned or proposed for Wolf Creek by the developer.

The agreement covers predevelopment and construction services required to build the homes. Any money remaining after the five homes are constructed may be used to improve or construct neighborhood amenities.

This money will come from the city’s federal COVID relief aid.

The Dayton Recovery Plan is the city of Dayton's roadmap for investment of $138 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tags
Local & Statewide News City of Daytonhousing development
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier