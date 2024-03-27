Dayton to use COVID-relief funds to build new homes in the Wolf Creek neighborhood

The city of Dayton has approved nearly $1.5 million to bring new housing to the Wolf Creek neighborhood.

It will go toward the construction of five new market-rate houses on West First, West Second and Grimes streets.

The homes are five of dozens planned or proposed for Wolf Creek by the developer.

The agreement covers predevelopment and construction services required to build the homes. Any money remaining after the five homes are constructed may be used to improve or construct neighborhood amenities.

This money will come from the city’s federal COVID relief aid.

The Dayton Recovery Plan is the city of Dayton's roadmap for investment of $138 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.