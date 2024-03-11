AMBER ALERT: Have you seen missing West Chester teen and baby?

The West Chester Police Department has issued an AMBER alert and is attempting to locate Maoly Hererra Toscano a 17-year-old and her daughter Sara Herrera who is 1-year-old.

They are believed to be with 22-year-old, Bayron Tejeda, the child’s father. Investigators are still trying to locate the type of vehicle they may have left in.

They were last seen in West Chester, this morning around 4:30 a.m.

Both Maoly Toscano and her daughter Sara are believed to be in danger due to an alleged history of severe domestic violence by Bayron Tejeda.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect to call 911 and report their location.