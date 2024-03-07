Clark County residents displaced by tornado can still vote

Clark County residents displaced by the recent tornadoes can still vote in the coming primary, said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose stopped at the Clark County Board of Elections today, encouraging community members affected by the Feb. 28 tornado to exercise their right to vote.

Nearly 100 homes were damaged by the tornado and eight were destroyed. Many of those residents are displaced while their homes are being repaired.

But even if not living at the address where they registered to vote, LaRose said they can still participate as usual in the election. The home they registered at is still considered their voting address.

This includes early voting at the Clark County Board of Elections until March 18.

“Anybody who is a registered voter, if their home has been damaged or destroyed, that's still their voter registration address," he said. "And so really, the best option is to show up for early voting over the next 11 days.”

In addition to voting early, community members may file for an absentee ballot by the March 12 deadline or vote on March 19.

LaRose also commended poll workers whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the storms and thanked them for their continued support to helping the community vote in the primary election.