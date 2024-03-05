Food entrepreneurs sharing new space in Dayton Arcade

A shared commercial cooking space is now in the Dayton Arcade, with future plans for a retail store and rental space.

The 6888 Kitchen will provide business support and a commercial cooking space for under-resourced food entrepreneurs in Dayton.

The $4 million investment is led by three Dayton entrepreneurs: Jamaica White, Dabriah Rice, and Charlynda Scales.

“We're hoping that this gives them the opportunity to really just focus on their craft,” Jamaica White said. “They don't have to worry about the overhead, the government regulations, the expenses.”

There are currently nine businesses ready to use the shared kitchen.

Tanisha Knowlton runs her charcuterie business, A Grazing Experience. She will be prepping vegetables and fruits and cutting meats and cheeses for the boards.

“It's going to help me a lot because I can have people come and get their orders here versus a home or another kitchen. So I'm very happy that this is finally coming along,” Knowlton said.

The OH Taste Foundation is raising over $1 million dollars to complete the next phase of the project.

This will include rental space for businesses and a retail store.

