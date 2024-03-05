© 2024 WYSO
Food entrepreneurs sharing new space in Dayton Arcade

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published March 5, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST
The shared kitchen concept will provide space and resources for Dayton businesses.
Ngozi Cole
/
WYSO
The shared kitchen concept will provide space and resources for Dayton businesses.

A shared commercial cooking space is now in the Dayton Arcade, with future plans for a retail store and rental space.

The 6888 Kitchen will provide business support and a commercial cooking space for under-resourced food entrepreneurs in Dayton.

The $4 million investment is led by three Dayton entrepreneurs: Jamaica White, Dabriah Rice, and Charlynda Scales.

“We're hoping that this gives them the opportunity to really just focus on their craft,” Jamaica White said. “They don't have to worry about the overhead, the government regulations, the expenses.”

There are currently nine businesses ready to use the shared kitchen.

Tanisha Knowlton runs her charcuterie business, A Grazing Experience. She will be prepping vegetables and fruits and cutting meats and cheeses for the boards.

“It's going to help me a lot because I can have people come and get their orders here versus a home or another kitchen. So I'm very happy that this is finally coming along,” Knowlton said.

The OH Taste Foundation is raising over $1 million dollars to complete the next phase of the project.

This will include rental space for businesses and a retail store.
Local & Statewide News Dayton ArcadeDowntown Dayton
Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
See stories by Ngozi Cole
