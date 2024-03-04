© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Help available for Clark County tornado victims

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published March 4, 2024 at 1:34 PM EST
A large pile of rumble sits next to a two-lane road. The sky is covered with grey clouds.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
/
WYSO
A large pile of rumble sits along Ride Road in Clark County after an EF-2 tornado struck about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Clark County officials have set up a web page listing resources for residents affected by last week’s tornado.

Residents can get information on cleaning up debris, contacting insurance, shelter information for those who are without a home, and food assistance for those in need.

The Second Harvest Food Bank and Kroger are holding a food distribution today, March 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Clark State at 570 East Leffle Lane, Lot G.

The National Weather Service now says a total of nine tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio Wednesday morning. The strongest ones that were rated EF-2 touched down a few miles southeast of Springfield, near Jersey just east of Columbus, and Woodsfield in eastern Ohio. Winds were between 111 and 135 MPH.

The tornado that hit Riverside and Wright Patt was an EF-1 with winds between 86 and 110 MPH. Other EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London and Hilliard.

Finally, three weaker EF-0 tornadoes with maximum winds of 85 MPH were reported just south of Columbus in Darbydale, Harrisburg, and Groveport.
Tags
Local & Statewide News TornadoClark County
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier