Help available for Clark County tornado victims

Clark County officials have set up a web page listing resources for residents affected by last week’s tornado.

Residents can get information on cleaning up debris, contacting insurance, shelter information for those who are without a home, and food assistance for those in need.

The Second Harvest Food Bank and Kroger are holding a food distribution today, March 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Clark State at 570 East Leffle Lane, Lot G.

The National Weather Service now says a total of nine tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio Wednesday morning. The strongest ones that were rated EF-2 touched down a few miles southeast of Springfield, near Jersey just east of Columbus, and Woodsfield in eastern Ohio. Winds were between 111 and 135 MPH.

The tornado that hit Riverside and Wright Patt was an EF-1 with winds between 86 and 110 MPH. Other EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London and Hilliard.

Finally, three weaker EF-0 tornadoes with maximum winds of 85 MPH were reported just south of Columbus in Darbydale, Harrisburg, and Groveport.

