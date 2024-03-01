© 2024 WYSO
Wright-Patt cleans up after tornado touchdown

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST
Picture of men in green cherry picker clearing away damage to the exterior front panel of a World War II hangar. In the foreground is damaged air jet debris.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Crews work to removed damaged exterior panels from a World War II hangar. Military artifacts are stored inside for use in the Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

At Wright Patterson Air Force Base, crews continue cleaning up damage from Wednesday morning’s powerful storm. According to 88th Air Base Wing Colonel Travis Pond they are in Area B. “We had a tornado touch down here on base," says Pond. "The best take away is that no personnel were injured, we had no reports of injuries.”

Two men in white hard hats in the green basket of a cherry picker working on exterior of hanger.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Two men working to clean away debris on exterior of hanger.

Powerful straight winds partially ripped off the facing of two historic WWII era storage hangars. A team of 17 plus volunteers use these hangars to restore Air Force artifacts for the Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Picture of twisted doors on storage hangers used by the Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Twisted doors on storage hangers used by the Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

David Tillotson is the museum's director. He says external doors are twisted and layers of one outer wall are missing. Estimated repair costs are unknown.

Picture of dirty red helicopter in a damaged hangar.
1 of 2  — EDITED helicopter.jpg
Red helicopter stored inside damaged hangar.
Kathryn Mobley / WYSO
Picture of missiles and planes inside damaged hanger in Area B at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
2 of 2  — EDITED artifacts.jpg
Military artifacts inside damaged hanger in Area B at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Meanwhile, Tillotson says the military items stored inside are safe. “The aircraft and artifacts inside are relatively undamaged. Basically everything inside the building survived and we anticipate being open for business all through the weekend,” says Tillotson.

According to Tillotson, during WWII inside these hangers, B-29's were modified for the atomic mission.

Picture of a stripped down F104 Star Fighter outside damaged storage hangers. It was already slated to be junked before the tornado hit.
1 of 2  — EDITED F104.jpg
A stripped down F104 Star Fighter outside damaged storage hangers. It was already slated to be junked before the tornado hit.
Kathryn Mobley / WYSO
Picture of two jet engines on ground outside damaged hangers. They were scheduled to be scrapped before the tornado hit.
2 of 2  — EDITED Jet Engines.jpg
Jet engines on ground outside damaged hangers. They were scheduled to be scrapped before the tornado hit.
Kathryn Mobley / WYSO

Strewn on the ground outside the hangers– is a stripped down F104 Star Fighter, several jet engines and other parts. Tillotson says these items were previously slated to be junked. In other parts of the base, an entrance gate and other buildings sustained minor damage. Downed power lines have been repaired.
Tags
Local & Statewide News TornadoWright Patterson Air Force Base
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

See stories by Kathryn Mobley