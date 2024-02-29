© 2024 WYSO
Springfield police getting body cameras

WYSO
Published February 29, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST
Springfield police officers are riding in a parked police SUV.
Springfield Police Division
Springfield police officers will soon be wearing body cameras.

The Springfield Police Division will soon introduce body cameras for its officers.

The division says the introduction of body cameras – worth nearly $400,000 – will improve safety of officers and residents.

"The introduction of BWCs (body-worn cameras) is designed to bolster the safety of Springfield Police Officers and the citizens they serve, fostering an environment of trust and responsibility," the department stated.

Over the next several weeks, training will be provided to Officers relative to the use of cameras, and the public will begin to see the cameras worn by officers as a part of their uniform.

According to the department, the decision to adopt cameras is the result of research, consultation with stakeholders like the Community Police Advisory Team and the Ohio Collaborative, as well as, collaboration with both the Police Patrol Officers Union and the Command Officers Association.

The cameras will record interactions, and the footage will help with evidence for investigations and legal proceedings.

The money for the cameras is from a $162,586 grant from the state, as well as local dollars.
Local & Statewide News Public SafetySpringfield Police