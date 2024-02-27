© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dayton activist group plans event on alternatives to incarceration

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published February 27, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST
Alejandro Figueroa
/
WYSO
The Montgomery County Jail Coalition will discuss alternatives to incarceration at a luncheon on Thursday, February 29.

The Montgomery County Jail Coalition will host a virtual lunch and learn session on Feb. 29 at noon to discuss alternatives to incarceration.

The coalition that is holding the talk is a group of residents and activists advocating for reducing the population in the Montgomery County Jail.

The specific topic that will be featured is diversion. That means moving individuals away from the typical arrest and prosecution process.

People interested will get to hear from leaders creating and opening diversion programs across the U.S.

To RSVP, go to tinyurl.com / FebLearn.
Tags
Local & Statewide News prison
WYSO Staff
See stories by WYSO Staff