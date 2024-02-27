Dayton activist group plans event on alternatives to incarceration

The Montgomery County Jail Coalition will host a virtual lunch and learn session on Feb. 29 at noon to discuss alternatives to incarceration.

The coalition that is holding the talk is a group of residents and activists advocating for reducing the population in the Montgomery County Jail.

The specific topic that will be featured is diversion. That means moving individuals away from the typical arrest and prosecution process.

People interested will get to hear from leaders creating and opening diversion programs across the U.S.

To RSVP, go to tinyurl.com / FebLearn.

