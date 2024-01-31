Hamilton Police offering steering wheel locks for cars targeted by thieves

The city of Hamilton has seen an increase in car thefts as Kia and Hyundais continue to be targeted.

Manufacturers of the cars say owners should contact local dealerships for a software upgrade to help prevent the thefts.

Hamilton Police has a limited supply of steering wheel locks available for city residents.

You can get those from the Hamilton Police Department Public Affairs Division from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday .

You will need a copy of your title or registration. Your car also needs to be on the list of high risk vehicles with a key ignition system.

Push button start vehicles aren'tt eligible for the steering wheel locks.

