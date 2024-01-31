© 2024 WYSO
Hamilton Police offering steering wheel locks for cars targeted by thieves

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST
2020 Kia Stinger
Kia and Hyundai cars have been targeted by thieves. Police in Hamilton are offering free steering wheel locks for certain models that are frequently stolen.

The city of Hamilton has seen an increase in car thefts as Kia and Hyundais continue to be targeted.

Manufacturers of the cars say owners should contact local dealerships for a software upgrade to help prevent the thefts.

Hamilton Police has a limited supply of steering wheel locks available for city residents.

You can get those from the Hamilton Police Department Public Affairs Division from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday .

You will need a copy of your title or registration. Your car also needs to be on the list of high risk vehicles with a key ignition system.

Push button start vehicles aren'tt eligible for the steering wheel locks.
