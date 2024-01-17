© 2024 WYSO
Warming centers open as arctic air envelopes the Dayton area

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published January 17, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST
Melting snow.
It's No Game
/
Flickr
Warming centers around the area have opened in light of an Arctic blast of cold temperatures.

Communities in Southwest Ohio have opened up shelters for residents who need to escape from the cold.

In Montgomery County, men can go to Gettysburg Shelter for Men at 1921 South Gettysburg Avenue; women can go to St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Women and Families at 120 W. Apple Street.

Warming centers will be available to residents in Greene County at most libraries, and senior and community centers during normal business hours.

Clark County residents can go to the Salvation Army location on Plum Street, and the Community Emergency Shelter on West High Street, both in Springfield. Women and families can go to Norm’s Place, while single men can shelter at Hartley House. Homefull at the El will provide emergency homeless shelter services for families, and will make additional beds available for adults in need of overnight shelter.

Snow is in the forecast for later this week, followed by more very cold temperatures this weekend.
Local & Statewide News Dayton
WYSO Staff
