Apartments and co-working space set for downtown Urbana

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published December 28, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST
The exterior of the Willman Furniture building in Downtown Urbana.
Jamon Sellman
/
Jamon Sellman
The exterior of the Willman Furniture building in Downtown Urbana.

The historic Willman Furniture building on Main Street in downtown Urbana will be renovated. The building will house apartments and a co-working hub to cater to local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Local developer Jamon Sellman is heading up the $2.9 million project.

The nearly 27,000 square foot renovation is projected to be completed by November 2024. Its anchor tenant, WillWork, will occupy nearly 7,000 square feet.

Sellman said the goal is to revitalize Downtown Urbana — and bring the next generation of local innovators together.

“It attracts someone with big city ideas to maybe keep them here. And that’s what’s been going on so much, is all of the big opportunities of entrepreneurism typically take people away from small towns,” he said.

Sellman plans to maintain the building’s historic facade, and add larger windows and refurbished hardware. The original wood floors will be restored.

Apartment tenants and co-working patrons also will have access to an outdoor work area on the second floor roof with wifi, greenspace, and more.
WYSO News UrbanaHistoric conservationsmall businessesEntrepreneursDevelopment
