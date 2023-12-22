Springfield couple celebrates golden anniversary with 50-year-old fruit cake

In Springfield, a couple will celebrate their golden anniversary, with the main attraction being the topper of their original wedding cake. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley sat down with John and Janet Dobson to learn more about their bakery treat that has endured five decades.

It is a long-held tradition — for newlyweds to freeze their wedding cake topper to later enjoy on their first anniversary.

John Dobson / John Dobson John and Janet Dobson married on December 22, 1973. They were both 22 years old.

Janet and John Dobson married December 22, 1973. As they celebrated their first year.

Janet: We got it out on our first anniversary. We looked at it. Look just the same as a year earlier. So beautiful. We said, we can't cut this. Let's save it for the 25th. So back into the freezer.

Wrapped in layers of freezer paper and secured in the original heavily taped cardboard box.

In the 70’s, many brides had a white wedding cake. The Dobson’s broke this tradition by having a Canadian fruit cake. Janet’s mother grew up in Manitoba and used a family recipe to create the three-tier centerpiece for almost 200 guests.

John Dobson / John Dobson The couple did not eat the topper after their first anniversary. Instead, they saved it for their 25th anniversary.

Janet: it's mostly raisins, currants. It's candy cherries, but not a lot of the more bitter candied fruits that people associate with fruitcake.

John: Rum is an option

Janet: Oh, yes. This particular recipe called for brandy, though. My mother came from a conservative Methodist family that did not drink alcohol, and so they had the choice.

John: Of...

Janet: Orange juice instead of the brandy.

Topped with a layer of almond paste – and over that – ornate white frosting.

Nine years earlier in 1964, the couple met at Finland Junior High School in Columbus. They were both 13.

John: And I remember my first sight heard was in our school auditorium where she was bragging to all of her friends about how many classes she was taking. And I looked at my list of classes and realized I had the same classes. I thought, this girl looks like a know it all. So I disliked her immediately. And as it turns out, over the years, I learned she does know it all.

Janet: Well, he likes to say that. But he's no slouch himself.

Soon they became friends through junior high and high school and closer in college.

They tied the knot in 1973 a few months after Janet graduated from University of Michigan in Music History. John was still earning a psychology degree at Ohio State University.

Janet: We were 22. It makes it easy to remember we were both 22 and we were married on December 22nd.

Fast forward to 1998 — the Dobson’s 25th wedding anniversary. Surrounded by their two sons and other family, the couple unwrapped about a six-inch square.

Janet: we cut what were probably sort of finger shaped pieces and that after everybody had a taste of it--

Kathryn: How did it taste?

John: Oh, good. Oh, good.

Janet: Oh, great.

John: Yeah. It was a very delightful fruit cake.

According to Janet, fruit cakes are dense and will maintain their flavor for several months when well-sealed and kept in a very cool place. John credits the high sugar content from the fruit for preserving their home-baked treasure for so long.

Once again — they saved the remaining half— for their 50th anniversary. This time…giving more attention to preserving the fruit cake. Three layers of Saran wrap, then aluminum foil and before closing it up into a gallon Ziploc bag…

1 of 2 — 1973 cake nsqf res.jpg Janet's mother used her mother's fruit cake recipe to create this wedding cake. It plus a fourth section could feed almost 200 guests. John Dobson / John Dobson 2 of 2 — box.jpg This is the box the Dobson's topper was originally store in. Then it went into a deep freezer. The topper has lived in this box for 50 years. John Dobson

Janet: We shot some argon in there.

John: And they actually do to preserve wine.

Janet: To get rid of the oxygen and help preserve it.

Janet: And close the plastic bag.

Janet: And then that was put back inside Mom's box from 1973. And that was all taped up. And then another two gallon Ziploc bag around that.

The Dobson’s fruit cake has endured family moves, power outages in 2008 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ike and deep freezers.

Now they’re bringing it out again to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

John: We'll see who is brave.

Janet: John keeps joking about calling the squad.

John: I've got 911 on the dial just in case.Just as quality ingredients seem to keep their fruit cake tasting good - this couple – both 72 –believes the recipe for their long marriage includes– positive attitudes, mutual respect, good truth and flexibility.

Janet: Both parties have to change. You can't stay the same person.

At the same time…

John: To some degree it's a matter of agreeing to disagree.

Yet both agree the greatest constant through their life journey—is humor.

Janet: I think humor is the natural way that we deal with the difficulties of life. And so let's use it. That's one thing that we have in common. One of the most important ways you can tell if you're compatible with somebody is if you laugh at the same thing. And we do, because we both see everyday life as funny. And I think the cake is funny.

Here's the family recipe for this wedding fruit cake. Enjoy!

Wedding Cake (Dark Fruit Cake) for 150

2 lb dark raisins

2 lb golden raisins

2 lb currants

1 lb candied peel

1 lb candied cherries

2 lb blanched slivered almonds

1 lb all purpose flour

1 t baking soda

1 lb butter

1 lb sugar

½ C molasses

½ C corn syrup

1 t cinnamon

1 t allspice

2 t nutmeg

1 lb eggs

1 t vanilla

1 t lemon extract

1 C brandy or orange juice

Optional almond paste

In 8-qt container, combine all the fruits and almonds. In separate bowl, whisk together flour and baking soda. Stir this mixture into fruit. Combine gently but thoroughly.

Over low heat, melt butter in 2-qt saucepan. Add syrups and spices to butter and mix thoroughly. Do not allow to boil or burn. Remove from heat and stir into fruit mixture.

In large mixing bowl combine eggs, vanilla and lemon extract. Beat well. Stir in brandy OR orange juice. Pour mixture over fruit and combine thoroughly.

Fill prepared pans (see below) ¾ full. Lay a piece of foil loosely on top of each pan for first 2 hours of baking. Bake 4-6 hours at 275°F. Cake is done when broom straw comes out clean or cake feels firm and finger leaves no imprint.

Let cake cool in pans. Remove oiled paper, wrap in plastic wrap, and store in a cool place such as a refrigerator for several weeks. Almond paste may be applied at any time. To apply almond paste, roll it about 1/2” thick and cut it to fit the top of the cake. Brush the cake lightly with corn syrup, then lay the sheet of paste on top and gently press it down.

How to prepare pans

Line pans with two to four layers of buttered or oiled paper extending 1” above top of pan.