Oakwood couple fights to install Christmas light archway

After years of putting up colorful Christmas lights in Oakwood, the city ordered two residents to remove part of their elaborate decorations.

Jessica Myers and Josiah Templeton decided to create a lit archway across their sidewalk and light the public trees on their corner lot after seeing similar neighborhood Halloween decorations.

Myers said they checked with public works on safety precautions and measurements, and didn’t purchase anything until receiving approval.

Robert Jacques is the Oakwood Law Director. He said no such approval was given.

In November a city worker came to the Wonderly Avenue house to tell the couple they had to remove the arches due to the structure taking up public property.

“He gave us an ordinance which I looked up and it didn't fit because the ordinance they cited actually gives exemptions for holiday displays,” Myers said.

Myers said their decorations bring joy to children and families in the community and raise money for charity.

Templeton and Myers want the city council to create holiday decoration permits.

Jacques said the city has no intention of doing that.