Day Air Ballpark to undergo improvements over the next two years

Dayton’s Day Air Ballpark is receiving a variety of improvements over the next two years.

Projects include replacing the roof and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Several local companies have been hired for the improvements. Enterprise Roofing will replace the stadium's original roof which was installed in 2000.

Detmer and Sons will replace exhaust fans, rooftop units, and energy recovery ventilators, and install a new HVAC control system. Brackett Builders of Dayton will be serving as the general contractor for several of the ballpark upgrades.

The work will be ongoing during the Dayton Dragons 2024 season. They are expected to be completed in 2025.