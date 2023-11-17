Montgomery County celebrates 14 adoptions on National Adoption Day

Montgomery County celebrated National Adoption Day on Thursday with 14 adoptions. That matches last year’s record for the national holiday, according to Montgomery County Children Services.

Montgomery County opened the courts on Thursday to the public for what is typically a confidential hearing.

Crystal Cook adopted her son Jayce Cook on Thursday. She said adoption is vital to supporting future generations and providing a loving home to kids of all backgrounds.

“You know, these kids are our future, you know, these are the kids that will be the next presidents and our next doctors and politicians and teachers. And moms and dads, it’s important for them to have a stable foundation,” she said.

More than 115,000 children in the U.S. foster care system are waiting to be adopted — and more than 3,000 of them are in Ohio.

So far this year, 72 adoptions have already been finalized or set for finalization in Montgomery County.