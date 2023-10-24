Auditor Keith continues public forums on rising property values, taxes

Conversations about rising property values and their effects on property taxes are continuing in Montgomery County.

Auditor Karl Keith has set dates for two more Auditor’s Community Forums.

The first will take place at the Dayton Metro Library in Huber Heights this evening at 6:15 p.m.

Another forum is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. at the library’s Brookville branch.

There are two additional forums scheduled for early November.

During the forums, Keith will answer questions around the increased property values coming next year.

Scheduled Forums: