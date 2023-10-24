© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auditor Keith continues public forums on rising property values, taxes

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
Dayton houses

Conversations about rising property values and their effects on property taxes are continuing in Montgomery County.

Auditor Karl Keith has set dates for two more Auditor’s Community Forums.

The first will take place at the Dayton Metro Library in Huber Heights this evening at 6:15 p.m.

Another forum is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. at the library’s Brookville branch.

There are two additional forums scheduled for early November.

During the forums, Keith will answer questions around the increased property values coming next year.

Scheduled Forums:

Tags
Government & Politics Karl KeithMontgomery County
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney