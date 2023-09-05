Flamingos sighted at Caesar Creek State Park

A pair of flamingos was recently spotted at Caesar Creek State Park.

Officials believe the Caribbean birds were likely diverted into Ohio because of Hurricane Idalia.

Pictures of the birds have been posted on social media but they have not been sighted since Friday.

The images show a younger, grayish-black flamingo with an older bird sporting the typical pink color the birds are known for.

The pair is believed to be headed back home but officials are asking park visitors to keep an eye out for them.

ODNR officials say there have been other reports of flamingos in states like Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, recently but these are the first to be seen in Ohio.