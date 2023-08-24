Power outage closes Montgomery County Auditor's Office

The Montgomery County Auditor’s office is closed today due to a power outage.

AES says more than 5,500 customers are without power currently.

The auditor's office says that scheduled property value informal meetings will go on as scheduled today.

The outage has also taken the auditor’s property search website offline. It hopes to have the site restored as soon as possible.

The office also says that its staff can’t respond to phone calls or emails today. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the office on Friday, or visit www.mcauditor.org or www.mcreval.org for information.