Dayton Public Schools faces full-time teacher shortage

Dayton Public Schools will open for a new academic year next week, but the district faces a teacher shortage.

These vacancies are across the board in pre-k through 12th grade. Most are in math and science, DPS Interim Superintendent David Lawrence said.

“We have about 55-58 teacher vacancies,” he said.

The district employs almost 900 teachers and educates about 12,000.

In the meantime, he said substitutes are available to step in and the district is actively recruiting new teachers.

Lawrence called these vacancies an opportunity to promote how the district will support full-time, certified teachers on the job.

“What that means is you’re going to have a safe environment, you’re going to have all of your materials and supplies, and we’re going to have adults in the building, (school resource officers), principals and assistant principals, they’re going to be out, they’re going to be visible,” Lawrence said.