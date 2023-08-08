© 2023 WYSO
Local & Statewide News

Dayton Public Schools faces full-time teacher shortage

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published August 8, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT
A help table set up at the DPS event.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
A table set up at a Dayton Public Schools hiring event.

Dayton Public Schools will open for a new academic year next week, but the district faces a teacher shortage.

These vacancies are across the board in pre-k through 12th grade. Most are in math and science, DPS Interim Superintendent David Lawrence said.

“We have about 55-58 teacher vacancies,” he said.

The district employs almost 900 teachers and educates about 12,000.

In the meantime, he said substitutes are available to step in and the district is actively recruiting new teachers.

Lawrence called these vacancies an opportunity to promote how the district will support full-time, certified teachers on the job.

“What that means is you’re going to have a safe environment, you’re going to have all of your materials and supplies, and we’re going to have adults in the building, (school resource officers), principals and assistant principals, they’re going to be out, they’re going to be visible,” Lawrence said.

Local & Statewide News Dayton Public SchoolsTeachers
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley
